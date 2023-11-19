AfYEF President Siita Sofo Hissan: A Transformative Leader

In a tale woven with accolades, Siita Sofo Prince, the President of the African Youth Entrepreneurs Federation (AfYEF), emerges as a catalyst for change and empowerment.

Recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Young People in Ghana by Avance Media, his journey encompasses a tapestry of achievements that resonates on both national and continental scales.

Having been honored as one of the Most Influential Person in 2017, Siita Sofo Prince proudly holds a chieftaincy title and stands among the distinguished top 10 Northerners in Ghana, sharing this recognition with notable figures like Former President John Dramani Mahama and the current Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The echoes of his impact are not confined to Ghana. Siita Sofo Hissan was bestowed with the title of one of the Most Transformational Leaders in Africa at an award ceremony in Kenya last year. Beyond accolades, he is renowned for championing women and youth empowerment, collaborating with key stakeholders including the leaders of ECOWAS and African Presidents.

On the 16th of November, 2023, Mr. Siita Sofo Hissan was honored in Johannesburg, South Africa, receiving the prestigious title of the Most Influential Personality Accelerating Africa 2023 at the Accelerate Africa Awards. This notable award serves as a testament to the recognition of his hard work by stakeholders across the African continent.

Accelerate Africa’s AAB23 Summit played a crucial role in fostering collaboration and discussions among a wide range of stakeholders, addressing key issues related to finance, investment, and industrialization in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area, with a specific emphasis on economic diversification and digital transformation.

In a congratulatory message, Dr. Addy J. Wendell, the outgoing President of the Africa Private Sector Summit, commended Mr. Siita Sofo Hissan for his remarkable hard work spanning across 25 African countries.

“Congratulations on your significant efforts across the 25 African countries and counting. Together, we can approach the ease of access for SMEs from a new and innovative perspective.”

Siita Sofo Prince’s leadership extends beyond recognition; he actively mobilizes the youth, forging connections with investors, entrepreneurs, and job opportunities. His collaborative efforts with sister organizations and stakeholders are dedicated to cultivating a conducive environment for African youth across the continent.

As the applause of international acclaim reverberates, Mr. Siita Sofo Hissan’s story stands as an inspiring narrative of a leader who, through transformative vision and unwavering dedication, shapes the future of Africa.

Source: Dickson Boadi