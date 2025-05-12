AfYEF to Host Major Side Event at AfDB Annual General Meeting in Abidjan

The AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs Federation (AfYEF) is set to host a high-profile side event during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, the event will center on youth and women empowerment within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Held under the theme “Empowering Women and Youth Through AfCFTA,” the event is expected to attract a distinguished audience of policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and development partners. The gathering will also witness the official launch of the AfCFTA Guide Book—a first-of-its-kind practical resource designed to help African entrepreneurs navigate AfCFTA trade protocols, market entry strategies, and export-readiness tools.

The Session , taking place at Sofitel Hotel Abidjan, Salle BOUAKÉ, will feature keynote speeches from H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, and Dr. Joy Kategekwa, Director of the Regional Integration Coordination Office at the AfDB. Their addresses will highlight how AfCFTA can serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth by equipping youth and women with trade opportunities.

Founding President of AfYEF, Siita Sofo Hissan, will use his keynote address to call for targeted investment in youth-led innovation and capacity-building. He will advocate for inclusive financing models tailored to the realities of young and women entrepreneurs, and for youth representation in the governance of new financial institutions, especially the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank (YEIB), an AfDB initiative being piloted in 13 countries.

The side event will bring together prominent voices, including Mr. Siita Sofo Hissan, President of AfYEF; Fredrick Nonde Jr., AfYEF Vice President for Administration; Hon. George Opare-Addo, Ghana’s Minister for Youth Development; and Governors from Nigeria, among others.

According to AfYEF, the objective is to showcase the potential of AfCFTA in driving economic transformation, offer practical guidance to emerging entrepreneurs, promote equitable participation in continental trade, and unveil a user-friendly guidebook tailored to Africa’s new generation of business leaders.

With an expected attendance of up to 200 participants from different African countries, the event will be conducted in English with simultaneous French interpretation and available via livestream to reach broader audiences across the continent. Post-launch, 200 physical copies of the AfCFTA Guide Book will be distributed at the event, with plans for wider dissemination to empower thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs continent-wide.