Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, Ag. Director of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan, in Accra.

The purpose of the visit centered on Media partnerships for the nationwide sensitization and public education of the domestic tourism campaign.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, it said the visit also formed part of efforts to spearhead the domestic tourism drive agenda.

It said key among issues discussed by the two, included how GBC could support GTA to sensitize and educate its publics on other events and activities such as the Single Window Destination App, PANAFEST/Emancipation, Tourism Month, December in GH among other things.

The Director-General agreed to sign an MOU with GTA to see how best the two organisations could work together to make these events come to fruition.