Ag. IGP launches Police horse patrol operations

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Acting Inspector-General of Police (Ag. IGP), on Thursday launched the Horse Patrol Operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters, Accra to strengthen the capacity of Police to fight crime.

A news brief from the Police said the Horse patrol formed part of the Ghana Police Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

The brief said the patrol would provide security in a friendly and interactive manner, with officers on horseback, to augment other patrol duties such as Community Foot Patrol, Motor bike Patrol, Visibility Patrol, and recently deployed Motorcycle Traffic Management and Mobility Teams in Tema and Accra.

Present at the launch were; Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Paul Awini Manly, Director-General Research and Planning, COP Mr Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director-General National Protection Directorate, COP Mr Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe, Director-General Special Duties, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, Director-General Operations and other senior officers.

Speaking on behalf of the Ag. IGP, COP Mr Yaagy Akuribah, Director-General, National Patrols Department (NPD), advised the Police Officers (Troopers) detailed for such duties to demonstrate professionalism in all aspects of their work for excellent services.

The brief said COP Akuribah urged the Troopers to assist in building the trust and public confidence within the communities since they were amongst the first point of call when it came to security.

COP Mr. Edward Tabiri, Director-General, Information Communication Technology (ICT), assured the officers of logistical support during their duty tours in order to communicate efficiently for assistance.