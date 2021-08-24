Ag. IGP, senior officers visit injured Police Personnel in Bono Region

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP) on Sunday, August 22, 2021 visited four Police personnel who, in their line of duty, suffered various degrees of injury and were now incapacitated.

A news brief from the Police said the personnel visited; Corporal Issaka Akurugu of Bono Rapid Deployment Force (RDF), Lance Corporal Bernard Sefa of Bono Regional Operation, Sunyani; Lance Corporal Anane Bosoka, of Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Sunyani and Lance Corporal Collins Baah of Bono East Regional Visibility, Techiman.

It said the Ag. IGP was in the company of some senior officers from the National Police Headquarters and Bono Regional Police Command namely; Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Paul Awini, Director-General (D-G) Research and Planning; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Adutwum Bediako, D-G Services, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, D-G Welfare and DCOP Mr Godfred Owusu Boateng, Regional Commander, Bono.

The brief said the entourage visited the injured officers at their various homes to know how each of them was coping.

It said other senior officers from the region took turns to share words of encouragement and reiterated the assurance of the Police Administration’s support to the affected families.

The Ag. IGP also assured them of the Police Administration’s commitment to supporting them in any way possible for them to get back on their feet.

“Your pain is our pain,” he added.

In a related development, Dr Dampare and his team called on the chief of Abesim and also commiserated with the bereaved families whose three relations were murdered by suspect Richard Appiah, currently in Police custody assisting in the investigation.