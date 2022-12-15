AG office calls for Guidelines to facilitate Disability Inclusion

Ms Frederica Sala Iliasu, an official at the Attorney General’s Office has tasked the National Council on Persons with Disability to issue guidelines to facilitate disability inclusion.

She said the guidelines for various institutions on what to do and what is expected of them will reduce the abuse of persons with disabilities by various organisations.

“Organisations that breach the Guidelines will be fined and it will serve as deterrent and a motivation for people to comply with the Disability law.”

Ms Iliasu gave the advice at a Technical Committee meeting reviewing Ghana’s Disability law.

The technical committee is meeting with officials from the Attorney General’s Department to respond to comments from the amended persons with Disability bill from the Attorney General.

The meeting organised by the National Council on Persons with Disability with support from the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) enabled members of the Technical Committee to discuss extensively the various issues affecting persons with disabilities in Ghana.

Ms Iliasu said the guidelines will spell out the details in how to comply with the Disability law and make it easier for people to obey the law.

Ms Esther Akua Gyamfi, Executive Secretary of the National Council on Persons with Disability, affirmed the Council commitment towards the inclusion of persons with disabilities.