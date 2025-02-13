AG Stands Firm on Dropped Cases, Denies Mahama’s Influence

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has strongly rejected claims that former President John Mahama had any hand in the decision to drop several high-profile criminal cases.

Speaking on February 12, Dr. Ayine emphasized that every prosecutorial decision made by his office was based solely on legal principles and his independent judgment, with no external directives influencing the outcomes.

The controversy centers on cases linked to the previous Mahama administration—including the Saglemi Housing Project, charges against current Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, the Democracy Hub case, and the prosecution of Stephen Opuni in the COCOBOD matter. Critics had suggested that these discontinuations were politically motivated, accusing Mahama of acting as a “clearing agent” for those implicated in corruption. However, Dr. Ayine dismissed these allegations as unfounded and reiterated his complete responsibility for the decisions taken.

“I take full responsibility for all the decisions so far taken,” Dr. Ayine asserted. “I am not under any instruction or pressure to discontinue any case or to bring charges against anyone.” He went on to stress that the former president plays no role in the prosecutorial process, a stance aimed at reassuring the public that the rule of law remains intact and free from political interference.

This declaration by the Attorney General comes at a time when there is significant public debate over accountability and the integrity of legal processes. Critics have long argued that dropping cases against prominent figures undermines public trust in the justice system, but Dr. Ayine’s strong rebuttal aims to refocus attention on the legal merits of each decision rather than on political affiliations.

While some may remain skeptical, the AG’s comments underscore his commitment to an independent and transparent judiciary. His insistence on taking full responsibility for the case withdrawals suggests a desire to move the conversation away from partisan blame and towards ensuring that every decision is thoroughly grounded in law. Only time will tell if this approach restores public confidence, but for now, Dr. Ayine’s stance is a clear message that political influence has no place in the pursuit of justice.