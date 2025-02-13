AG Vows Fair Judgment in Afoko Case

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has addressed growing concerns over the prolonged detention of Gregory Afoko, a case that has now stretched over eight long years.

Afoko, who was arrested in 2015 in connection with the acid attack that resulted in the death of former Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Adams Mahama, has become one of the most contentious figures in recent Ghanaian legal history.

Speaking at a press briefing on February 12, Dr. Ayine stressed the principle that “justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.” Acknowledging the suffering Afoko has endured during this protracted legal battle, he vowed to apply reasoned judgment based strictly on internal memos and the evidence at hand. His comments come amid a backdrop of widespread public debate and criticism regarding the discontinuation of several high-profile cases from the previous administration, including matters linked to the Saglemi Housing Project, charges against former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Johnson Asiama, the Democracy Hub case, and the prosecution of former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni.

Dr. Ayine defended his office’s decisions by emphasizing that the discontinuation of a case is never taken lightly. “It is done with strict adherence to legal standards, guided by the evidence available and the broader interests of justice,” he explained. He made it clear that while some cases have been discontinued, not all have been dropped. Afoko’s case, along with others still under review, remains a priority, and his office is duty-bound to ensure that justice is dispensed fairly and without prejudice.

The lengthy legal saga surrounding Afoko has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and the public alike, who worry about the implications of prolonged detention and legal technicalities. Critics have called for greater transparency and clarity on the way forward, arguing that high-profile cases like this should set a benchmark for accountability and fairness in Ghana’s justice system.

Dr. Ayine’s remarks underscore a commitment to a balanced approach amid accusations that previous decisions may have been politically motivated. His assurance that he will apply “reasoned judgment” serves as a reminder that, despite the frustrations and delays, the pursuit of justice remains guided by legal principles rather than expediency. As the case continues to unfold, the public will be watching closely to see if this commitment can restore confidence in a system that has, for too long, been mired in controversy and uncertainty.