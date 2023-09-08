AGA Closure of Register And Payment of 2023 Interim Dividend

AGA announces the payment of an interim dividend of 59.50 South African cents (Gross 70 South African cents less 15% tax) for the financial year ended June 30, 2023.

Qualifying date

All shareholders registered in the books of AGA at the close of business on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, will qualify for the final dividend.

Closure of Register

The Register of shareholders will be closed from Thursday, September 14 to Friday, September 15, 2023. (Both dates inclusive)

Ex-Dividend Date

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Monday, September 11, 2023. Consequently, an investor who purchases AGA shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend. However, an investor who purchases AGA shares on or after Monday, September 11, 2023, will not be entitled to the final dividend.

Dividend Payment Date

The final dividend will be paid on Friday, September 22, 2023.