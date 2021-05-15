Management of the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) Obuasi Mine, has underlined the need for the youth at Obuasi to avail themselves to the various employable skills training programme being rolled out by the company.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager in-charge of Sustainability, said the programmes offered the youth the opportunity to acquire the relevant skills required to venture into self-employment.

Youth empowerment, according to him, remained one of the key components of the company’s Social Management Plan, which sought to diversify and grow the local economy of Obuasi.

Mr Baidoo, who was addressing the graduation ceremony for 48 apprenticeship trainees at Obuasi, said the company was committed to serve as a catalyst for development to ensure that the Mine’s host communities became economically vibrant.

“AngloGold Ashanti would continue to offer the needed support and resources in the area of job creation to make the youth more competitive on the job market,” he stated.

The graduating youth underwent a year’s training programme under the Youth Apprenticeship Programme at the AGA’s Engineering Training Centre.

They pursued courses in auto-mechanics, auto-electrician, forklift operation, grader operation, loader operation and excavator operation.

Mr Baidoo pointed out that the skills training programme aimed to support the long-term independence, sustainability and resilience of the local economies of Obuasi and its surrounding communities beyond the life of the mine.

He said the company had spent about US$150,000.00 in the training of the youth during the 2019/2020 apprenticeship programme.

Mr Baidoo said AGAG was planning to establish an industrial park at Obuasi to speed up economic growth, while helping to increase mass employment in a bid to alleviate poverty amongst the people.

Nana Kitikyie Apenteng, Krontihene of Dompoase near Obuasi, lauded the mining company for facilitating the training of the youth in the area to acquire employable skills.