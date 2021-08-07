AGAG Graduate Trainee Programme nurtures professional skills of beneficiaries

Management of the AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, has asked beneficiaries of the Graduate Trainee Programme to strive to espouse good work ethics.

Dr. Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director, tasked the trainees to exhibit the highest level of professionalism, integrity and confidence in their work.

“The fact that you have been selected out of the many applicants to be part of this programme shows that you have the necessary qualifications, mindset and attitude to forge ahead,” he told the trainees.

Dr. Asubonteng was addressing a passing out and intake ceremony for some graduate trainees of the Programme, at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The second batch of the Programme had seen the passing out of 10 graduate trainees, while 15 trainees are billed to benefit in the third batch.

The Graduate Trainee Programme commenced in 2019 at the inception of the Obuasi Mine’s redevelopment, with the aim to identify and nurture young individuals who had completed their tertiary education in any technical mining discipline.

The objective is to equip them with the requisite skills needed to feed the Company’s talent pipeline, and to assist them to compete competitively in the mining sector in the country for roles that they would be trained in.

Dr. Asubonteng pointed out that one of the key motives behind the initiative was to bridge the gap between school and work, by offering a structured programme to help the recent graduates gain work experience and technical skills across various disciplines in the mining industry.

In addition to developing technical skills, he said, the Trainee Programme also placed a high value on teaching and developing good work ethics by instilling in the participants discipline and a culture of accountability.

He hinted that out of the total 18 graduates who had benefited from the training so far, eight had been employed fully by the company, by applying for vacancies advertised by AngloGold Ashanti.

The Managing Director emphasized that the high proportion of female graduate trainees participating in the initiative was a deliberate effort by the company to support the development and representation of women in its operation and by extension, the broader mining industry in Ghana.

Mrs. Wosiela Eve Bobie, Senior Manager, Human Resource, AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, said the company over the past couple of years had realized its objectives in establishing and maintaining a talent pool of graduates.

According to her, the Graduate Trainee Programme had helped to create value and also improved the practical knowledge and skills of “these brilliant selected few graduates through a well thought through framework”.

She said the young graduate trainees were assigned mentors, who in partnership with the Training and Development team, facilitated and ensured a smooth transfer of knowledge and skills coupled with practical hands-on exposure to field work.

Additionally, each trainee undertook research and cost-saving projects in preparation towards a final business improvement project presentation.

“The outcome of this journey demonstrated the accelerated development these talented individuals have gained during their stay with us here at AngloGold Ashanti.

“It has been encouraging to witness the growth in their level of confidence and advancement in the manner they articulate themselves,” Mrs. Bobie noted.

Some of the graduating trainees, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sideline of the event, thanked AngloGold Ashanti for giving them the opportunity to broaden their knowledge in their respective disciplines.