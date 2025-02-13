Agalga Defends Ofori-Atta’s Rights, Urges Him to Return

Lawmaker James Agalga has firmly stated that the rights of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have not been violated, despite a raid on his home by men in military uniforms.

Speaking in Parliament on February 12, Agalga emphasized that no constitutional provisions were breached during the incident.

He argued that Ofori-Atta, who has been repeatedly invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to present himself for questioning, must voluntarily return to Ghana so that the allegations against him can be properly addressed.

Agalga pointed out that Ofori-Atta’s lawyers had informed the authorities of his absence on medical grounds, and yet he failed to appear, leading to the contentious security operation. “The Special Prosecutor extended an invitation to Ofori-Atta directly. If he is not here, then his rights remain intact,” Agalga noted, underscoring his belief that due process must prevail.

This statement comes amid broader concerns over the methods employed by state security in handling high-profile investigations. Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has similarly criticized the use of armed agents to raid a man’s home when he has clearly communicated his unavailability. Such actions, Nitiwul argued, run counter to the principles of a democratic society where legal procedures should guide accountability.

While the OSP has declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive for allegedly evading questions related to several corruption investigations, Agalga insists that the onus is on the former minister to return and engage with the process. This incident has sparked a heated debate over the balance between robust law enforcement and the protection of individual rights. Critics warn that excessive use of state power could undermine public confidence in the legal system, and Agalga’s call is a reminder that accountability must be pursued through the courts, not through forceful tactics.

As the legal battle continues, the response from Ofori-Atta’s legal team reinforces his position that he is abroad on medical grounds, awaiting the proper rescheduling of his court appearance. The situation remains a stark example of the complex interplay between state security measures and individual rights in the fight against corruption.