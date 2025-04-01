Agalga Defends Silence on Sapeiman Raid as Fugitive Manhunt Continues

James Agalga, Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, has addressed criticism from the Minority over delayed updates regarding the Sapeiman gold and cash seizure, nearly two months after the operation.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on April 1, Agalga stressed that national security concerns outweigh demands for immediate transparency, citing risks of compromising ongoing investigations.

Agalga revealed that suspects in custody have provided leads to locate accomplices still at large. Premature disclosure of details, he argued, could enable their escape. “They are in pursuit of some other individuals who are on the run,” he said. “If [the Minority] wanted to know how far the investigation has gone, they could have explored the privileges at their disposal.”

He referenced a prior closed-door briefing by the Defence and Interior ministers to the committee, urging Minority members to leverage parliamentary procedures for updates rather than demanding public disclosures. “They didn’t do that. They expect us to open up to the public so criminals would manage to escape,” Agalga stated.

While acknowledging public interest, he assured comprehensive updates would follow once investigations conclude. “At an appropriate time, the ministers will give us a detailed account,” he said. The January 2024 raid, which intercepted gold bars and cash, remains under wraps as authorities pursue remaining suspects.