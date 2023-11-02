AGAM, ILO to revitalize Ghana’s small-scale garment manufacturing sector

Small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana’s textile and garment manufacturing industry will soon be positioned as front-liners for transformative development, decent job creation, and environmentally friendly practices.

This follows the validation of a strategic action plan to promote SMEs in the textile and garment sector by the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The two organisations validated the action plan at a workshop in Accra on Wednesday, where a website was launched to increase the sector’s digital presence and tell the story of Ghana’s thriving garment sector.

The website will also provide quick access to market and training opportunities, as well as technical knowledge that will help those in the industry.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the workshop, Ms Nura Salifu, President, AGAM, said the partnership with ILO “will bring about transformative change for our industry.”

“By working together, we can create a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future that seeks to elevate the well-being of workers, advance ethical business practices, and contribute to a more just and sustainable world.

“We understand that responsible business practices are not just an option but a responsibility, and our commitment has always been to ensure that economic progress is synonymous with social and environmental responsibility,” she noted.

The AGAM president expressed confidence that the action plan would create opportunities for all enterprises, from the smallest artisans to the largest manufactures.

Speaking about the website, Ms Salifu, said the move marked “a significant step towards enhancing our digital presence and our ability to connect with our members and partners around the world.”

Mr David Marcos, Project Manager, Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work, ILO, lauded Ghana’s garment and textile sector and its potential.

“The textile and garment sector in Ghana have a huge potential, and we believe that it’s a transformative industry that can create a lot of jobs for the country, hence, our support,” he said.

Mr Marcos pointed out that, while Ghana was well-positioned to serve the American and European markets, it was far from the source of the raw materials, which was mostly in Asia.

“At the macro level, we’re supporting the efforts of the government in developing policies that can attract investment, and at the micro level, we’re going to help with our sourcing agents, and help in the coordination and procurement of the raw materials,” he said.

Mr. Marcos explained that the needs of the textile and garment manufacturing SMEs were similar: technology transfer, modern equipment, finance, advocacy, and improved working conditions.

Addressing those challenges, he added, required collaboration and a shared strategic plan, which the ILO was ready to support.