Day Commemoration

Residents of Fomena in the Adansi-North District of the Ashanti Region, have undergone a health screening exercise on malaria to help identify and treat those suffering from the disease.

The exercise, coinciding with a durbar, forms part of activities marking this year’s World Malaria Day, and was held under the auspices of the AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Malaria Control Limited (AGAMal).

A team of health personnel from the District Health Directorate and AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation (AGAHF) was on hand to provide clinical care and medication to the participants, including the Adansihene, Opagyakotwere Bonsrah Afriyie II.

“The objective is to test, treat and track suspected malarial cases as the country campaigns to raise awareness on one of the world’s most-deadly diseases,” Mr. Isaac Awuku Odame, the District Director of Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of the programme.

Malaria, which predominantly occurs in tropical areas, is a potentially life-threatening parasitic disease caused by infection with Plasmodium protozoa transmitted by the female Anopheles mosquito.

According to the Health Directorate, malaria for three consecutive years had topped Out-Patient-Department (OPD) attendance in the District, though no death had been recorded resulting from the disease.

Giving the breakdown, Mr. Awuku Odame hinted that in 2018, the District recorded 16,009 cases of malaria as against 13, 269 cases in 2019, while 11, 304 cases were recorded last year.

He advised those who experienced some common malaria-related symptoms, including shaking chills that could range from moderate to severe, high fever, profuse sweating, headache and nausea, vomiting, anemia and muscle pain, to visit the hospital for treatment.

Mr. Edmund Oduro Agyei, Stakeholder Engagement Superintendent of the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) Limited, observed that half of the world’s population still live at risk from “this preventable and treatable disease which costs a child’s life every two minutes.”

“On this day, it is also highlighted the responsibilities that we all have to end malaria within a generation and urge leaders to step up the fight and get us closer to a malaria-free world,” he noted.

He said over the past two decades, AGAMal had made great progress in the malaria fight, saving more lives.

AngloGold Ashanti, he assured, would continue to implement its flagship Malaria Control Programme through AGAMal to help eliminate the disease by 2025.

Opagyakotwere Bonsrah Afriyie said the campaign to achieve the global target of eliminating malaria called for a multi-stakeholder approach and shared responsibility.

The 2021 World Malaria Day was marked on the theme, “Zero Malaria – Draw the Line against Malaria”.

The Day is an internationally recognized event highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains made so far.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWorld Malaria Day: Step up the fight against malaria
Next articleGovernment assures Sokode Chiefs of completion of UHAS roads – Dr Letsa
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here