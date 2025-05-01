Agave Chief Urges Ghanaians To Embrace Environmental Hygiene

Awafia of the Agave Traditional Area in the South Tongu Municipality of the Volta Region has stressed the need for Ghanaians to take clean-up exercises very seriously. Togbe Adzaklo Dunesor II, also the Dufia of Bewutesikope, appealed to Ghanaians to take active steps to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

He said embracing environmental hygiene encompasses practices like proper waste disposal, recycling, and maintaining the cleanliness of public spaces like parks and streets. It also involves adopting sustainable practices throughout the supply chain and integrating environmental considerations into daily routines.

Togbe Adzaklo Deunesor II was speaking at a massive clean-up exercise at Bewutesikope.

The clean-up exercise was organized by the chiefs and elders of the community as part of activities to mark the first anniversary of the coronation of Togbe Adzaklo Dunesor II as Dufia of the community.

The two-hour clean-up exercise coincided with the community weeklong programme of events to mark this year’s Easter.

The residents, both men and women, swept the entire twin community, weeded various areas in the town, and burned debris at vantage points, among other things.

Speaking to the media after the clean-up exercise, Dufia of the community, Togbe Adzaklo Dunesor II, stressed the need for Ghanaians not only to keep their environment clean but also regularly undertake such exercises in their interest.

Togbe Adzaklo Dunesor II noted that cholera and other diseases can be threatening to lives if they find themselves in communities. According to him, even though many communities still engage in such clean-up exercises, many others also relegate the issue to the background, a development which does not augur well for the health of the people.

‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness. There is therefore the need to clean our surroundings to avoid contracting diseases,’ the Awafia of the Agave State intimated.

The Bewutesikope Dufia urged the youth of the community, in particular, and the region and country at large to aspire to greater heights. In his view, the role of parents in the proper upbringing of their wards cannot be underestimated.

He appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that their children surpass them in their careers and all undertakings.

As part of the first anniversary of the coronation of the Dufia, a one-hour health walk was also organized for the citizens of the community. The walk, which culminated in some aerobic exercises at the community School Park, was also used to educate the community members on fitness and its impact on their overall health.

An Ashaiman-based fitness expert, Mr. David Fumador, who led the residents through the walk and the aerobics, urged the citizens to take such exercises very seriously.