Agave Paramount Chief pledges to unite Traditional area for development

The Paramount Chief of the Agave Traditional Area, Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV, has pledged to champion unity and togetherness for rapid growth among the people of the Agave State.

In a short event to introduce his Paramountcy title to the people of Agave Traditional area, Togbega Xedihor called for unity and peaceful coexistence among every individual on the Agave land.

He said his presence was not meant for fighting anyone “but to embrace truth and that, people of truthful character must always work with me to move the Agave agenda forward.”

Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo further appealed to Agave residents to remain resolute and support programmes and initiatives in their communities.

He also promised to improve education and continue with other key projects in the area.

“We must fight hard to get an ultra modern chiefs palace, rise to a Traditional Council status, restoration of our festival, Agave to be given a District status, and others,” he added.

Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo urged the people to remain united, avoid chieftaincy clashes and desist from communal violence.

He said chieftaincy disputes and communal unrest were obstacles to development, adding Agave could not afford to sacrifice development for chieftaincy disputes.

He was born on September 14, 1977 and Known in private life as Prince Kofi Adiabo.

Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo is currently the Headmaster of Dzodze Senior High School.

In 2016, he was an assistant headmaster in charge of academics at the Bowiri Community Senior High Technical school before serving again as an assistant headmaster in charge of administration from 2018 to 2019 at Vakpo Senior High School.

The scholar in Linguistics is married and blessed with two children.

He succeeded Togbega Azaxie Degenu lll who died on Friday May 8, 2009 after a 19 year rule .

The short ceremony saw heavy police presence in attendance and dignitaries, including Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

Chiefs and Queen mothers from the Traditional area were also present to grace the occasion.

The people of Agave have five Divisional Wings, namely right, left, middle, front and back with seventeen clans being traditionally ruled by a paramount chief and surrounded by warrior chiefs.

Swearing of allegiance was led by Togbe Adzomani IV, the ‘Atamka Fia’ of the Agave state.