Agbodza is the frontrunner of the NDC Parliamentary primaries at Adaklu

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the incumbent Member of Parliament of Adaklu is the frontrunner of the upcoming National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Primary in the Adaklu Constituency.

Mr Agbodza who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, attempting a third term as MP, is in the race with three other candidates.

Mr Raymond Akpatsa, a 49-year-old lawyer and Madam Rebecca Agbogah, who also filed to contest the primary, had contested the primaries in 2012, 2016 and 2020 with Mr Agbodza but lost in all instances.

Mr Michael Agede, is contesting the primary as a first timer.

Mr Christopher Galenkui Adaklu Constituency Communication Officer of the NDC, when contacted by the Ghana News Agency said, “none of the contestants pose a threat to the the sitting MP.

He said Mr Agbodza had the goodwill of the traditional authorities, constituency, and polling Station executives due to his tireless efforts in bringing development to the constituency.

A polling Station executive from Adaklu Waya, who spoke to the GNA on condition of strict anonymity said some of them were rooting and vigorously campaigning for Mr Akpatsa, who comes from the Todzienu area of the constituency.

He said, this is because the sitting MP and District Chief Executive all come from the Tonu area of the constituency.

Mr Galenkui speaking to that assertion said it would not wash adding that it was not about Todzienu or Tonu areas but the totality of Adaklu.

He noted that “Adaklu needs somebody, who has the area at heart and has the magic wand to transform it.”

The Communication Officer said, “nothing can stop the victory of Mr Agbodza on Saturday and he will go on to retain the seat in 2024.