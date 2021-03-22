The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has rejected claims by Agbogbloshie coldstore operators that the Company was crippling their businesses through newly installed meters.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Fred Baimbill-Johnson, the Accra West Public Relations Officer, ECG, said following verified reports of illegalities and malfunctioning meters in some areas, a holistic approach was taken to replace all faulty meters.

“Through our regular field monitoring exercises, we discovered some illegalities including direct connections, meter tampering and meter bypass in Agbogbloshie. We, therefore, engaged stakeholders in November 2020 before commencing the exercise,” he said.

Mr Baimbill-Johnson noted that faulty meter replacement was part of ECG’s routine meter management procedures, to reduce system losses, and ensure good service delivery to customers.

The Agbogbloshie coldstore operators in a press conference last week, accused ECG of deliberately collapsing their businesses with new meters which “run faster than the previous ones,” and appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to save their jobs.

The ECG release assured the operators of the highest technical standards and integrity of meters they had installed, saying, “the same type of meters have been installed in other parts of Accra and so far, there have not been any complaints of excessive billing”.

Mr. Baimbill-Johnson expressed the Company’s commitment to further engage the coldstore operators to address any specific concerns they had.