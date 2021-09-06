Aged in Ekumfi Ekotsi, Bogyando receive support

More than 120 aged and the sick in Ekumfi Ekotsi and Bogyando in the Ekumfi District have been provided with food items and toiletries as part of a charity outreach programme initiated by Mr Nurideen Otoo, Assembly Member for the Area.

The initiative, according to the Assemblyman, was in response to the hardships some of the aged, mostly farmers, were experiencing due to delay in rainfall which had affected farm yields.

The beneficiaries received food items including bags of rice, gari, sugar, oil, as well as soaps.

It was made possible through the contributions from distinguished personalities and individuals who hailed from the two communities.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the items to the beneficiaries, Mr. Ayyub Morgan, a retired Educationist and a native of Ekumfi Ekotsi emphasized the need for the privileged to reach out to the poor and needy in the society.

He commended the efforts of the Assemblyman and called for support for him to be able to, as often as possible, reach out to the poor.

“No matter how small this may be, accept it and pray for those who contributed to make it possible”, he told the beneficiaries.

He also called on the Assemblyman to broaden his outreach to cover more indigenes who had the means to contribute to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Quantson, Headmaster of Ekumfi T.I Ahmadiyya Secondary School advised the youth not to despise the aged by calling them names but rather show them love and compassion.

He said it was important, that the working class and especially the youth had a sense of responsibility to reach out to and support the deprived, particularly the aged in the Society.

Mr. Nurideen Gyan, a legal practitioner and also a native of the area, urged parents to invest in the education of their children, because it was only through education that they could be elevated out of poverty.

He also spoke about the need to inculcate the spirit of alms giving and service to the community in the younger generation to attract more blessings while serving mankind.

“We must teach our children good morals and values and make them appreciate the essence of service to mankind and community”, he added and admonished parents to take a keen interest in the upbringing of their children.

Mr. Gyan urged children in the area to learn hard and aspire to achieve great things in the future.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Ghana News Agency thanked their benefactors for putting smiles on their faces and asked God to replenish whatever they had spent on them.