‘Agenda 111’ Project In Akatsi South Progressing Steadily

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, says construction work on the government’s ‘Agenda 111’ project in the area is progressing steadily.

He said on his last visit to the project site, the engineers and the workers were executing the necessary groundwork and other layouts.

Mr Nyahe made this known to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address delivered on the floor of Parliament by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, as part of his Constitutional mandate.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the projects, which were expected to be completed eighteen months after it was launched, would now be completed before he leaves office on January 7, 2025.

President Akufo Addo admitted that the timeline given by his government for the construction of all the hospitals under the project was ‘overly ambitious.’

Mr Nyahe is elated that the projects are still alive despite the prevailing economic situation of the country.

The project would cover the design, procurement, construction, equipping and commissioning of 101 District Hospitals, six Regional Hospitals in newly created regions and a Regional Hospital in the Western Region, two Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

A visit by the GNA to Adeheta, the site location of the project within the Municipality on Thursday, saw Raja Engineering, the main construction firm, working on the foundation stages of the facility.

President Akufo-Addo, on August 17, last year launched the Agenda 111 projects with Afadjato South, Ho-West, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Akatsi South, Anloga, South Dayi, and Akatsi North Districts being beneficiary Municipal and Districts in the Volta region.