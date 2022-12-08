Agenda 111 project in Kadjebi progresses steadily

The Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure Project – Agenda 111, at Kadjebi in the Oti Region is progressing steadily.

The project is being undertaken by Core Construction Limited (LEAD) and DOT-Alan Limited with Indegene Associates Limited serving as consultants.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Project site, Mr Alfred Tettegah, a Site Engineer, said that the project, which began in May this year, would take 18 months to complete.

He said there were 60 workers and that work on the superstructure had been finished.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), in an interview thanked the President for the share of the national cake, saying in the “Oti Region this is where work is progressing steadily.”

He said the Hospital would serve as a referral centre, saying “long distance for referral cases would be a thing of the past.”

The DCE said the hospital would provide the community with everyday health needs, and the most specialised and advanced services for complex illnesses and injuries.

Mr Agbanyo appealed to the government to add a Medical University to the hospital so that students graduating from the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School could go there.

He also called on the contractor to speed up work on the project to meet the deadline.