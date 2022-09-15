Agenda 111 seeks to benefit people – Ashaiman MCE

Ashaiman has been slated to benefit from the government’s Agenda 111 hospitals to be built in some selected districts across the country, the Municipal Chief Executive has said.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman in an interview, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere said Ashaiman has been selected among other districts to benefit from the Agenda 111 hospitals.

Mr Okyere noted that the Municipal Assembly had submitted documents on the proposed land earmarked for the hospital, adding that the consultants, contractor, and other stakeholders had visited the proposed site to test the soil to ensure the suitability of the land for the hospital.

He said health services were essential in every human settlement, adding that the facility when completed would help improve health services in Ashaiman and its adjoining communities.

The Ashaiman MCE said the Municipal Assembly would continue to assist the existing health facilities within the municipality to administer proper health care to the residents in Ashaiman.

Mr Okyere noted that the Municipal Assembly has consciously taken steps to identify some gaps in some of the health facilities stressing that the Assembly had built an ultra-modern isolation ward for the Ashaiman polyclinic for proper health services.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region, and the renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the Project was to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district levels, and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.

According to the government, Agenda 111 presented an unparalleled opportunity to transform the country’s healthcare system.