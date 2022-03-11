Agenda 111: Work Begins On 60 Bed Capacity Hospital At Diaso

Construction works have begun on a state-of-the-art Hospital for Upper Denkyira West District under the government’s Agenda 111 initiative.

The 60-bed capacity project when completed will be fully equipped with modern facilities to provide quality healthcare delivery to residents across the district.

Mr Richard Koduah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Area, told the Ghana News Agency that modern surgical theatres, outpatient, ophthalmology, dental, physiotherapy, maternal and child health units, were among the facilities.

Others are male, female, paediatric and isolation wards.

Highlighting development projects ongoing in the district, Mr Koduah expressed gratitude to the President for the life-saving project.

He said the government’s priority was to provide quality health facilities across the country to address health challenges and bridge the health care delivery gap among Ghanaians.

Mr Koduah commended all stakeholders, particularly traditional authorities, opinion leaders and landowners, for supporting development initiatives of the district by giving land for the construction of the hospital.

The DCE explained that the government was committed to addressing developmental challenges of Ghanaians, especially the education sector, and it was against that backdrop that the Free Senior High School Education policy was introduced to relieve the financial burden on parents.

He expressed regret that teen pregnancy had increased in the district and was derailing the efforts made in the education sector, especially in the area of girl-child education and development.

“Statistics from the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service indicate a high incidence of teen pregnancy among pupils in the District and this is putting us in a bad light countrywide, it must be of grave concern to us all,” he said.

He called for urgent collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including traditional and religious authorities and parents to address the canker and promote the rights of girls.

“In view of this, the District Directorates of Education and Health in collaboration with the District Assembly will be organising a Stakeholder engagement as soon as possible to brainstorm on this retrogressive menace for the girl-child and see the way forward. We need to rise to the challenge and work collectively to address it,” he added.

Agenda 111 is the ruling government’s promise to construct some district, regional and specialised hospitals nationwide to scale up healthcare infrastructure in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo symbolically cut the sod at Trede in the Ashanti Region on August 17, 2021, for the commencement of Agenda 111, the biggest investment in the nation’s healthcare sector.

Each district hospital is being constructed at a cost of nearly US$17 million.