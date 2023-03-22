Agenda 111: Work progressing on the Nkoranza North District Hospital

Work is progressing on the Nkoranza North District Hospital with about three contractors on site working to ensure early completion.

The project is among President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s Agenda 111 Hospitals’ initiative to provide adequate and improved quality health services delivery to Ghanaians nationwide.

The 60-bed capacity hospital with departments including theaters, medical, surgical, physiotherapy, male, female and maternity wards as well as laboratories, logistics and Outpatients Department (OPD) is at the foundation level.

Mr Elliot Kwame Tetteh, the project manager with the Cads Construction Limited, the main contractor in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday at the project site at Busunya, the district capital in Bono East Region said work was currently moving on smoothly and hoped that it would continue like that for completion on schedule.

Mr Tetteh expressed satisfaction with the rate at which building materials were “flowing in,” stating that since the project commenced there had never been shortage of materials on site.

He further announced the project was expected to be completed in June 2024, saying with the pace of work it would be possible to complete it in time.

Speaking to the GNA in another interview, Mr Peter Kwaku Osei-Fosu, the District Chief Executive said the completion of the facility would solve the major problem of the people, as the delivery of quality health services had been a source of worry in the area.

Mr Osei-Fosu said health was the basis for quality human resource everywhere, saying the completion of the facility would reduce the burden of residents traveling to seek for major health care elsewhere and appealed to the people to cooperate and support the contractors to complete the project for inauguration as planned.

Nana Boamah, the Assembly Member for Buaben Electoral Area in the district commended the government for considering the health needs of the people by the provision of the facility.

He said when completed, it would help address and reduce the high rate of maternal mortality and prevalence of other diseases that continued to impede the socio-economic development of the district.