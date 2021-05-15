A group calling itself Agenda for Development and alliance of voluntary groups, have called on President Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr Ken Ayim, a former Special Assistant to the Ambassador of Togo as the next Hohoe MCE.

The Group said they wanted a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who would partner with their Member of Parliament (MP) in their development agenda.

Mr George Dogbey, Public Relations Officer of the Group, made this call during a press conference held in Hohoe.

He said the Group, which became a leading voice in the election of Mr John-Peter Amewu as MP, was using the same voice to call on him and the President to “look critically” at the appointment of their next MCE.

“We are pleading with them to appoint for us a Municipal Chief Executive, who has a telepathic bond with our MP to enable them implement the development agenda for our Municipality.

Let us not be swayed, deceived or become self-seeking to believe that whoever is appointed must come from Fodome, Alavanyo, Gbledi, Wli or Gbi to satisfy a certain perceived geographical balance, NO.”

He said the Group had an arduous task of helping the MP to succeed and believed that could only be done with the appointment of an MCE who is astute and can bond very well with the masses.

Mr Dogbey said it could be the only way to help the MP to give the Hohoe Constituency its “best representation ever.”

He said they were calling on the President not to consider any other reasons besides competence, long service and loyalty in appointing the next Hohoe MCE.

The Group noted that although the current MCE had performed beyond satisfactory, it could not project him to be reappointed due to geographical demarcations.

Mr Dogbey said they were grateful to President Akufo-Addo for appointing Mr Amewu to lead the Ministry for Railways Development to continue with the enviable task of extending rails to essential parts of the country.