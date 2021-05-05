School records of one of the teenagers involved in the alleged murder of the 10-year-old boy at Kasoa, shows that he was born on September 1, 2005.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, said there were no records of the teenager at the hospital where he was born.

The prosecution said the second teenager, was also born on August 1, 2002, and prayed the Ofaakor District Court to remand the two into lawful custody as they prepared a duplicate docket to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The court at its last sitting had ordered the Police to ascertain the ages of the accused and the minor involved in the murder of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, 10 at Kasoa.

The court has adjourned the matter to May 19.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to murder and murder.

Their pleas have been preserved by the court.

The two are said to have murdered Abdallah after they had lured him into an uncompleted building and hit him with a club and a cement block, killing him instantly on April 3, this year.