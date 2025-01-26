AGGi breaks borders with her new single ‘Pressure’

As AGGi enters 2025 her new single ‘Pressure’, marks a new milestone in her musical journey that aims beyond the Danish borders. Stream ‘Pressure’ on all digital music stores worldwide here: https://lnk.to/EklrEh

For AGGi, performing at the Roskilde Festival and standing in front of a dedicated audience was one of her biggest dreams. Her journey has not been easy; it has been filled with challenges and hard work and her new single ‘Pressure’ AGGi marks a milestone. She has proven that her dreams are achievable through perseverance and passion. ‘Pressure’ symbolizes a renewed strength for the singer.

The song’s heartfelt lyrics reflect on life’s challenges and the stars we all chase on our personal journeys. With its catchy chorus, “What I’ve been through, take the pressure off my back”, ‘Pressure’ is a song about hope and the fulfilment that comes with achieving your goals.

AGGi says about the song: “Pressure is about having worked hard for your vision and goals. It’s about being able to feel and see the light at the end of a long and hard journey. Hard work pays off. Make sure there are good people around you and good things will happen”.

With her distinctive vocals, AGGi delivers a powerful and catchy performance that captures the listener’s attention from the first note. With a more commercial sound, ‘Pressure’ marks a new chapter in AGGi’s career and shows an artist ready to break through on the international scene.

A long-awaited debut album – the previous singles ‘Follow’ and ‘Can’t Wait’ are both tasters of what we can expect on her upcoming debut album, which according to the singer herself is based on; originality, honest lyrics, and thoughtful arrangements. AGGi adds: “You can look forward to hearing 3 years of hard work, building bridges between cultures that have not been heard before in Denmark.” ‘Pressure’’ was made in collaboration with Danish producer, Pilfinger and South African singer/artist, Chipego. The instrumental production and a new verse were subsequently created by Elias Anguyo and AGGi.