Aggreh And Boakye Win Tamale Meet Of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2023

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human first meet of the year took place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale last Saturday with Barnabas Aggreh of University of Development Studies, Northern Region clocking 10.13 seconds to win the Men Seniors Race. He is proving that he is the fastest man on the tracks in the country.

Second was Olympian Sarfo Ansah at 10. 22 seconds, while Derrick Sarkodie placed third on 10.47 seconds.

In the Female Seniors Race, Boakye Beatrice also of UDS did 11.68 seconds to win. She was followed by Aduntira Grace of Gbewaa Club, Northern Region at 11.90 seconds. There were Under 18 and Under 15 Races.

Here are the full results courtesy Kenny Gray, the PRO of GNPC Ghana Fastest.

U15 Boys – Handtime

1st. Lifumba Prosper, Krasec, Oti Region- 11.91

2nd. Mohammed Sulemana, Shishegu Zion Sch, Northern Region- 12.05

3rd. Tahidu Abdul – Jabir, Gbamabaya T.I Sch, Northern Region- 12.16

U15 Girls – Handtime

1st. Rebecca Konja, Oti Region – 13.53

2nd. Saja Beatrice, Oti Region – 13.76

3rd. Abdul Rahaman Mariam, Shishagu Zion Sch, Northern Region- 14.33

U18 Boys- Handtime

1st. Mahami Alhassan, Tamasco, Northern Region- 10.70

2nd.Salifu Abdulai, Sora Club, Northern Region- 10.82

3rd. Abdul Majeed Abukari, Sora Club, Northern Region- 10.95

U18 Girls – Handtime

1st. Akua Maye Comfort, Krasec, Oti Region- 13.23

2nd. Naprieja Ruth, Krachi Model Jhs, Oti Region -13.28

3rd. Sulemana Asana, Bamvia Presby Jhs, Northern Region- 13.98

Seniors – Males (Handtime)

1st. Barnabas Aggreh, Uds, Northern Region- 10.13

2nd. Sarfo Ansah, Uds, Northern Region- 10.22

3rd. Derrick Sarkodie, Uds, Northern Region- 10.47

Seniors – Females (Handtime)

1st. Boakye Beatrice, Uds, Northern Region- 11.68

2nd. Aduntira Grace, Gbewaa Club, Northern Region- 11.90

3rd. Felicia Awudi, Uds, Northern Region- 12.35