Aggressor Adventures Announces New Liveaboard, Red Sea RE Aggressor

Adventure Brand Expands Offerings in One of the World’s Most Popular Diving Destinations

AUGUSTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aggressoradventures—Aggressor Adventures® today announces the addition of the Red Sea Royal Evolution (RE) Aggressor to its excursion lineup in Egypt. The new liveaboard joins the Red Sea Aggressor II and Red Sea Aggressor III, which offer diving throughout Egypt to Ras Mohamed and the Straits of Tiran, along with the Nile Queen, Aggressor’s river cruise sailing adventure on the Nile River.





“We’re excited to add the Red Sea RE Aggressor to our offerings in Egypt, which is already one of our most popular destinations,” says Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “The Red Sea is one of the most spectacular diving destinations in the world due to its incredible visibility and breath-taking soft corals. These pristine waters and rarely visited sites offer astounding shark dives with massive schooling hammerheads, whale sharks, grey and silky sharks. We know our customers are going to love this addition to our offerings.”

Starting February 2022, the Red Sea RE Aggressor will offer three unique itineraries to Sudan, Deep South Sudan and Deep South Egypt. All Sudan itineraries along with the Deep South Egypt itinerary depart from and return to Port Ghalib, Egypt. The Red Sea RE Aggressor departs from Port Ghalib to the remote Swakin Islands including Masamarit, Loka and Dahrat Abid. The return route north visits to Sha’ab Rumi, Abington Reef, Pfeiffer Reef and St. John’s Reef with all itineraries departing from and returning to Port Ghalib, Egypt.

Deep South Egypt itineraries are eight days and begin diving at St. John’s and Dangerous Reefs. The week commences with stops at Fury Shoal and Dolphin House. Travelers will spend two days at Zabargad and Rocky Islands, where swift currents draw manta rays, dolphins and silvertip sharks.

Fourteen-day Sudan itineraries have check-out dives at Fury Shoal before cruising south to the Umbria Wreck and the Sanganeb Plateau. Sha’ab Rumi is home to Jacques Cousteau’s Conshelf II underwater structures and fantastic hammerhead, grey and silky shark encounters.

“Guests can take their Red Sea RE adventure to the next level by adding a relaxing river cruise on the Nile Queen, or Cairo or Luxor exploration to their itinerary. Aggressor travel agents can also customize a land program specific to each guest’s wants and needs, complete with private transfers, accommodations, and private guided tours,” says Lisa Stierwalt, Travel Agent with Aggressor Adventures.

For more information about the Red Sea RE Aggressor, visit https://aggressor.com/destination/RedSea-Sudan.

About Aggressor Adventures

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Worldwide locations the company explores include Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Turks and Caicos. The company’s Clean, Refresh, Sanitize safety standards are industry leading. For more information, visit www.aggressor.com or call (800) 348-2628 or (706) 993-2531.

