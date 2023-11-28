Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Mgt picket at Ministry of Finance

Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management have initiated a 32-hour picketing at the Ministry of Finance, urging the government to address their concerns regarding locked-up funds.

The group, consisting of around 100 individuals, is putting pressure on the authorities for the release of their money. Some customers shared their distressing situations, citing financial hardships, inability to support their children’s education, and disrupted livelihoods due to the locked funds.

They expressed frustration with unfulfilled promises, including assurances tied to political events, and accused the government of misinformation regarding the resolution of the issue. The protesters are seeking attention and intervention to recover their investments and improve their challenging circumstances.