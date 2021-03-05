Mr Eric Addison, a Welder and member of the Western Regional Association of Garages has appealed to the Western Regional Minister-designate and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effia, to help them to acquire documents of their land at Kansaworondo.

The association members, were moved from their habitat now the Takoradi Shopping Mall some seven years ago, but they have rather scattered all over town with some losing their livelihood and the lives of 51 members.

He said the defunct site was manna grounds for over about 800 workers, now scattered in hindsight of the Metropolis spilling oil waste on streets everywhere in the Metropolis.

Mr Addison made the appeal when some aggrieved members of the Association inspected a portion of land given to them by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) at Mampong, a suburb of Takoradi to clear the Land.

Mr Luke Mensah, another member of the Association, was not happy about the encroachment on the property due to the fact that there was no legal documents backing their ownership.

“Since that has not been done, we want to avoid being called ‘squatters’ like where we were ejected from hence, our decision not to occupy the allocated land”, he emphasized.

He alleged that the acting Regional Chairman of the Association, Mr. Kwabena Kwadze, had began selling the lands to individuals without their notice.

The Mampong land was allotted to them some seven (7) years ago, but owing to the lack of infrastructural development to enable them properly function, it had been lying fallow, while some unscrupulous leaders have been selling it for residential development.