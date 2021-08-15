AGI and Ho Node Hub sign MOU to facilitate youth entrepreneurship

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ho Node Hub, a digital tech lab, to develop young entrepreneurs in the Volta Region.

The agreement is to create opportunities for the youth to learn skills and access funding and incubation support for viable business ideas.

Mr Courage Asase, Managing Director of the Ho Node Hub, said the AGI, identified as a partner of youth development, had agreed to a renewable one-year collaboration.

He said the collaboration would, among others, run an idea pitching festival during the upcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

“We have formalized a working relationship that is geared towards the interest of young people in the Volta Region,” Mr Asase said.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Eastern and Oti Chairman of the AGI, said the collaboration would encourage and build an environment of assistance to young people.

He said the AGI identified many opportunities for young persons in the Region and would help address the challenges to exploit them.

The Chairman said the government remained focused on lessening the burden of young people by creating a conducive environment for young entrepreneurs.

Mr Gadzanku said the upcoming trade and investment fair would be used to encourage young people to harness opportunities in trade, ICT and Tourism.

He said the AGI would support the pitching festival and would link plans and proposals to the job-creating agenda.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with the Ho Node Hub. The AGI is excited to be part of and secure a win-win solution. We hope that out of this MOU will come a lasting partnership and jobs for our people. We are happy to open the Ho Node Hub to the business community,” he said.

Mr Gadzanku added that the Volta Region was emerging as a hotspot for industrial investment and that the AGI would support the media in marketing the potential.