AGI and VRA to co-host Ghana Industrial Summit & Exhibition 2021

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), in partnership with the Volta River Authority (VRA), will hold the 4th Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition (GISE) from August 17 to 19 August 2021.

The year’s event, to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre, will focus on industry and the continental free trade market on the theme: “Repositioning Ghanaian Industries to leverage the AfCFTA.”

The event, which will be held in person and virtually, seeks to create an avenue for the Ghanaian private sector to dialogue with policy-makers, investors and other industry players.

It will also be an opportunity for businesses to network and showcase their products and services to prospective clients and investors.

The Summit will hold discussions on technological advancements in industry, energy requirements, infrastructure, financing and many other thought-provoking topics needed by local businesses seeking to trade within the African single market.

It is expected to bring the entire business community; small, medium and large-scale companies alike to contribute to the discussion on leveraging the benefits the AfCFTA presents.

Industry players will leave the conference with adequate information to enable effective participation in this single African market.

Topics to be discussed at the Summit include Ghana’s strategy for AfCFTA and implementation so far; guidelines for exporting under the AfCFTA, E-commerce under the AfCFTA, and payments /settlements /digital banking & financial solutions.

Others include Power supply, reliability and competitive pricing; the role of renewable energy in industrial competitiveness; opportunities in the Nuclear Power Project for Ghana’s Industrial Acceleration; Regulatory framework governing power supply and opportunities for industry, among others.

Keynote speakers at the Summit include Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, Special Adviser to the President of Ghana, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy.

GISE is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Energy, German Development Cooperation (GIZ), Nuclear Power Ghana, Bui Power Ghana and other partners.

The event will bring together companies from all 23 sectors of the AGI including Energy, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Agribusiness, Metal/Roofing, Construction, Cosmetics, and Financial Services, among others.