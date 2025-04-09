AGI Faults ECG Over Cable Imports, Calls for Investigation and Local Industry Support

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has expressed strong disapproval over the Electricity Company of Ghana’s alleged decision to import large volumes of electrical cables, bypassing local manufacturers despite Ghana’s capacity to meet such demands.

In a statement issued by the AGI, the association accused ECG of violating local content regulations by opting to import more than 1,000 containers of cables, a significant portion of which it claimed cannot be traced. The association described the action as a serious affront to the country’s industrialisation drive and called for an immediate probe into the matter.

Chief Executive Officer of AGI, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, said the move reflects a failure to support the domestic manufacturing sector. He underscored that Ghana possesses the full capacity to produce electrical conductors locally, citing the integrated value chain from the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) to certified local cable producers.

“This decision undermines government’s industrialisation agenda and erodes the gains made in building local manufacturing capacity,” Mr. Twum-Akwaboah said. “Ghana’s cable producers have the technical competence, product quality, and relevant certifications to supply ECG’s requirements.”

He cautioned that continued neglect of local manufacturers could derail Ghana’s long-term economic aspirations. “No country can industrialise by sidelining its own manufacturers. This is not just about cables; it is about the survival of local industry,” he added.

AGI has called on the Ministry of Energy to investigate ECG’s procurement practices, urging that any contracts breaching procurement rules or local content laws be halted. The association is also demanding a financial audit to account for the reported missing containers.

Additionally, the association warned against companies that import finished goods but present themselves as local manufacturers to qualify for government tenders. AGI insisted that only firms engaged in actual domestic production, with clear contributions to job creation and value addition, should benefit from public procurement opportunities.

This development arises amid a broader economic challenge, as many local industries continue to struggle with high production costs, limited access to financing, and inconsistent policy implementation. AGI has stressed that public institutions must set the example in supporting domestic enterprise.

“If government agencies themselves don’t lead by example, private sector confidence will continue to decline,” Mr. Twum-Akwaboah said.