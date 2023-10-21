AGI to assess damage cost to SMEs in areas affected by Akosombo Dam spillage

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has begun moves at assessing the extent of damage the spillage of the Akosombo Dam has caused small and medium-scale enterprises in the Volta region and beyond.

Among the hardest hit entities was Spring Agro Industries Limited, a rice processing company at Mafi-Adidome in the Central Tongu District, where over 200 acres of rice farms have been submerged.

Ohers are the Golden Exotic Limited, the country’s largest banana producer and exporter to the European market report of losses of infrastructure running into US$500,000.

Many other hotels on the fringes of the Volta River have largely been submerged, among others.

This was announced by Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chairman of the AGI during a visit to some member companies of the Association in the affected areas in Volta.

He encouraged the affected business entities and individuals to remain “steadfast in these difficult times.”

Mr Gadzanku further promised that the Association, led by its national leadership, would assist in its modest way to alleviate the plight of the people.

He indicated that climate change was real and urged all to take issues of climate very seriously.

Briefing the GNA at Mepe in the Central Tongu District, Mr Gadzanku announced that their outfit would bring together key experts in the upcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair to discuss climate issues and the Akosombo Dam spillage to find lasting solutions to them.

“As already planned, the upcoming Volta Trade and Investment Fair to be organised by the Association would dedicate a day to discuss climate issues and the Akosombo spillage, bringing together key experts to find lasting solutions to this,” he said.

Mr Gadzanku together with some concerned partners, including leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association, earlier visited the main shelter at Mepe St Kizito SHS, where he interacted with some displaced persons, especially women and children.

He also promised that their outfit would extend a helping hand to the affected residents.