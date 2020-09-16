Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta/Eastern Chair of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has said the interest of the youth in entrepreneurial opportunities remained weak despite government and stakeholder efforts.

He said the AGI would drive a new change to help stem unemployment.

Mr Gadzanku, who was speaking at an interactive breakfast meeting with youths in Ho said the AGI, in its quest to encourage the youth to into entrepreneurship, had formed the ‘Young Entrepreneurs Roundtable on SDGs.’

“We are hoping for a level of change. There should not be unemployment because the opportunities in the country are vast and foreigners are taking advantage.

“We could form a ‘Ghana Young Employers Association’ instead of an unemployed one. Ghana is developing. The opportunities abound and we must all take advantage,” he said.

Mr Gadzanku called on promising industrialists to broaden their perspectives and reap from the growing trade and business opportunities, including the continental and global free trade.

Mr Solomon Amankwah, Executive Director of the Roundtable, said the initiative was to help promote the attainment of the SDGs.

It also sought to leverage on the role of the private sector.

It would provide training workshops and workspaces, including business matchmaking opportunities.

A ‘youth enterprise development centre’ would be established and access to global online trading and business platforms encourage.

“Entrepreneurs form the vital core of the nation’s economy and we need to propel them. The Roundtable has been structured to take them from ideation to implementation,” the Director said.