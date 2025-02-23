AGI Urges Targeted Budget Cuts to Safeguard Growth, Backs Private Sector Collaboration

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has called on the government to adopt precision in slashing expenditures under the proposed 2025 Budget, warning that indiscriminate cuts risk stifling economic growth and industrial productivity.

The caution comes amid President John Mahama’s directive to Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson to implement sweeping reductions, including trimming budgets for the Office of Government Machinery, as part of broader fiscal consolidation efforts.

AGI President Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke acknowledged the necessity of fiscal discipline but stressed the need for a balanced approach. “In these challenging times, the government cannot shoulder every burden alone,” he stated, advocating for strategic partnerships with the private sector to fill gaps in critical areas like infrastructure development. “Expenditure cuts should target sectors where private collaboration can step in, rather than across-the-board reductions that could choke consumption and productivity,” he added.

The AGI’s stance underscores a growing debate over how Ghana can reconcile austerity measures with the urgent need to revive its economy. While President Mahama has framed the cuts as a symbol of the executive’s commitment to “lead by example,” critics argue that abrupt reductions—without clear safeguards for growth-oriented sectors—could backfire. Dr. Ayim-Darke emphasized that government spending remains a key driver of economic activity, particularly in manufacturing and construction, where liquidity shortages could derail recovery.

To mitigate risks, the AGI proposed prioritizing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to fund infrastructure projects, alongside policy interventions to support struggling manufacturers. Dr. Ayim-Darke highlighted the need to reduce the tax burden on businesses and stabilize the volatile Ghanaian cedi, which has compounded import costs and squeezed profit margins. “Industries need breathing room to remain competitive,” he said, urging reforms to ease operational pressures.

The group also endorsed President Mahama’s pledge to hold officials accountable for economic mismanagement, framing it as a critical step to restore public trust. “Addressing graft and financial recklessness is non-negotiable for sustainable fiscal health,” Dr. Ayim-Darke remarked, though he stopped short of commenting on specific cases.

Analysts suggest the AGI’s recommendations reflect broader private-sector anxieties over Ghana’s precarious economic footing. With inflation lingering above target and debt restructuring talks ongoing, businesses fear further austerity could weaken demand and investor confidence. However, proponents of expenditure rationalization argue that streamlining inefficient government operations—such as overlapping programs or bloated administrative budgets—could free up resources for high-impact investments.

The government has yet to clarify how it will reconcile these competing priorities. As the 2025 Budget negotiations advance, stakeholders await details on which sectors will face cuts and how PPP frameworks might be strengthened. For now, the AGI’s appeal underscores a delicate truth: austerity without strategy risks trading short-term savings for long-term stagnation.