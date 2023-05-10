AGLOTLED donates food items to Mother Care Orphanage at Agona Jacob

The Association of Global Traditional Leaders in Development (AGLOTLED), a non-profit organisation, has presented assorted food items to the inmates of Mother care orphanage.

The items were bags of rice, bags of sachet water, bottled water, packs of soft drinks, dozens of toothbrushes, boxes of noodles, pens, exercise books, pencils, packs of toilet rolls, boxes of biscuits and bags of onion.

They also serve the inmates of the orphanage with hot packed jollof and fried rice.

Nana Afia Siraa Ababio III, founder of the association, said the vision of the organization was to reach out to poor, underprivileged persons, prison inmates and orphans in the society.

She said the organization decided to reach out to inmates of Mother Care Orphanage at Agona Jacob in the Central Region through Nana Kweku Kumi I, treasurer of the association.

The founder said the core mandate of the organization was to take care of street children, orphans, and prison inmates to make their lives better.

Nana Ababio said the organization had accepted to initiate a programme dubbed “read one book a week “project for inmates at Mother care orphanage to inspire them to improve their academic performance.

She stressed the need for those who must support the underprivileged children like inmates at Mothercare to put smiles on their faces.

The founder said the association, fully registered with the Registrar General Department in 2021 had done many projects that had brought change in lives of so many people.

She appealed to the parents to take good care of their children and prioritize their needs.

She urged parents to invest in the education of their wards and cautioned them to stop purchasing expensive funeral cloths which were not beneficial to the development of their children.

Nana Ababio, who is also the Queen mother of Werempe Division of Berekum Traditional Area called on Ghanaians to join hands with the association to alleviate the suffering of some children who were in need.

Ms Georgina Mbil Afriyie, Assistant Manager of the orphanage, thanked donors for their kind gesture and appealed to other organizations and private individuals to come and assist upkeep of the inmates.

The orphanage, she revealed was facing challenges such as payment of utility bills, salaries of workers and health care of the inmates.

Ms Afriyie lamented about the recent disconnection of power supply to the home by ECG which had compelled the inmates to sleep without electricity for some weeks.

At the Osamkrom prison camp, similar donation was made for the upkeep of 200 inmates.

Receiving the items, head of technical and servicing, Superintendent Richard Baffoe-Bonnie, expressed concern about inadequate structures to accommodate the inmates.

He said the increasing number of inmates at the prison camp had created serious congestion and appealed to the government and NGOs to go to their aid.

Superintendent Baffoe-Bonnie reiterated the lack of accommodation for officers and appealed to the government and private individuals to help provide bungalows for staff.