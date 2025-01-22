Agnes Naa Momo Lartey Calls for Ghanaian Family Values in Education

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the ministerial nominee for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has called for the integration of Ghanaian family values into the country’s educational curriculum.

Speaking during her vetting in Parliament on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Naa Momo Lartey emphasized the importance of instilling these values in children from an early age to create a sustainable foundation for future generations to understand and uphold the nation’s cherished societal norms.

While she supports the idea of legislating family values, Naa Momo Lartey stressed that incorporating them into school curricula would ensure a deeper, long-lasting impact. “As the constitution stands, and as the voices of the people of Ghana have loudly declared, I cannot go against that,” she said. “Beyond the enactment of the law, it is important to imbibe these values into our curricula so that children will learn them from the beginning. I think it is more sustainable in addition to a law working.”

Her remarks align with President Mahama’s previous suggestion to include Ghanaian family values within the education system. Naa Momo Lartey agreed with the president, adding that while a law could support this initiative, embedding the values into education from a young age would be crucial for long-term success.

Naa Momo Lartey’s statements come amidst ongoing national discussions regarding Ghana’s controversial anti-gay bill, the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill. The bill, which passed last year in Parliament, has yet to be assented to by former President Akufo-Addo due to two pending court cases related to it. With President Mahama now in office, the country awaits his decision on the next steps regarding the bill.

The debate surrounding the bill and family values has sparked widespread conversations in Ghana, and Naa Momo Lartey’s position underscores the importance of ensuring that Ghanaian cultural values are embedded at the grassroots level to guide the nation’s future.