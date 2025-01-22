Agnes Naa Momo Lartey Vows to Address School Feeding Program Payment Delays

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has committed to resolving the ongoing payment delays under Ghana’s school feeding program, vowing to address the challenges through dialogue and sustainable solutions.

During her vetting by the Appointments Committee on Wednesday, January 22, Lartey acknowledged the critical role the program plays in supporting education and nutrition for schoolchildren, while emphasizing her determination to resolve the payment bottlenecks that have caused frustration among caterers and other stakeholders.

Lartey referenced the government’s manifesto, which outlines plans to address the delays in school feeding and capitation grants, with ambitions to even extend the program to private schools. The school feeding initiative, designed to improve both education and nutrition, has faced persistent issues, including payment delays and concerns over the quality of meals provided to students. These challenges have led to disruptions in service, with some caterers threatening strikes or withdrawing their services.

The Minister-designate acknowledged the arrears in payments, noting that while 40 days of payments had been made, 31 days remain outstanding. She assured the Committee that resolving this issue is a priority. Lartey emphasized her leadership style, focused on fostering collaboration and dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure the program runs effectively and sustainably.

“I am confident that with payments already initiated, the president is committed to maintaining the program and ensuring the quality of food remains a top priority,” Lartey stated. As the new Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, she aims to build on these commitments and work toward a more efficient and reliable school feeding system.