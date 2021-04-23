Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS)
Mr Francis Oti Boateng, Asante Akim North Municipal Chief Executive, has cut the sod for the construction of a modern fire station for the Municipality at Agogo.

The project which is expected to be completed in 10 months, will provide adequate office space and workshop for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Municipality and other adjoining districts to respond quickly to emergency situations in the area.

Mr Boateng speaking at the ceremony said the project was part of an effort by the assembly to provide facilities that would help provide quick and prompt response to emergency situations and rescue operations in times of disasters.

He called for support and unity among the people irrespective of their political, ethnic or religious affiliations to help move the district forward.

Nana Kwame Nti, Kurontihene of Agogo traditional area, commended the district assembly and the MCE, for working hard to promote development in the area.

He said the MCE, Mr Oti Boateng, had demonstrated great leadership in an effort to bring peace, development and progress to the people in the Agogo traditional area and called on the President to maintain him to continue on his good works.

