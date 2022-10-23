Agomeda Shai women screened: 14% have breast abnormalities

Fourteen per cent of women screened in Agomeda Shai and its environs in the Greater Accra Region are found to have breast-related abnormalities.

The women, aged between 38 to 60 years, found with those conditions, have been referred to health facilities for further diagnostic procedures.

Dr Korlekwor Korli-Yohi III, Queenmother, Hiormeh Division, Shai Traditional Area, organised the programme as part of activities to mark the breast cancer awareness month (October).

Ghana recorded a disease rate of 20.4 per cent within the population in 2020, she said, hence the 14 per cent recorded in the Agomenda Shai Traditional Area alone made the figure alarming.

The Queenmother said but for the screening the abnormalities would not have been detected and the 14 per cent cases would have gone unnoticed.

The four-day exercise was to educate residents on the dangers of breast cancer and the need for screening to detect any defects for early treatment.

The programme included awareness creation for both men and women, examination of women from age 20 and above by healthcare professionals, and referral of cases to health facilities for further diagnostic procedures with follow-ups on those cases.

Nana Korli-Yohi said breast cancer was the most common cancer affecting women and the leading cause of deaths globally, with Ghana no exception.

The queenmother, who is a Public Health Expert and a registered Nutritionist, said; “We know that one major factor militating against early reporting and treatment is the low awareness levels among the populace, especially women who are the main sufferers.”

She said available data showed that many women report to health facilities with advanced stages of the disease, making their chances of survival very limited.

This makes it critical for stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, to help in the fight against breast cancer.

“That is why in this month of October, which is designated as breast cancer month, I have put together this intervention for residents in my Traditional Area to help identify the disease in the early stages for enhanced chances of survival,” she said.

“I must say that the intervention was appropriate and timely, it helped to identify women with breast conditions, and this would go a long way to enhance their chances of survival, had it not been for our intervention, the 14 per cent cases would have gone unnoticed this year.”

The Queenmother, therefore, appealed to policymakers and programme planners to strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers, and engage them in public health programmes as they were more closer to the people.