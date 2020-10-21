The Chiefs and people of Agona-Amenfi in the Amenfi Central Municipality of the Western Region have appealed to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama to create the Amenfi North District out of the Amenfi Central District for them when re-elected as president.

They noted that the Amenfi Central Municipal was too big in size making it difficult to carry out developmental projects across the District, especially from the District Capital, which hampered administrative processes and growth of the District.

Nana Kwaku Amoah I, Chief of Agona- Amenfi made the appeal when welcoming former President Mahama to his Divisional Area as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

Nana Amoah I, said the new District when created should be named Amenfi North District with its capital at Agona-Amenfi.

According to the Chief, the geographical position of Agona -Amenfi makes it the best option for the capital to be situated.

He bemoaned the bad nature of the road network in the District, especially the one that connected the Amenfi West to the District and called on the former President to consider upgrading them if voted into office.