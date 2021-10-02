Agona East Assembly Rejects President Nominee

Members of the Agona East Assembly on Friday rejected Mrs Hanna Asamoah for the position of Chief Executive for the District.

Only 10 of the 30 Assembly Members voted for Mrs Asamoah, who failed to secure the required two-thirds majority needed for confirmation.

The second round of voting is within 10 days and if she fails to get confirmation, the President will have to nominate another person for the position.

Earlier in a speech, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, appealed to the members to endorse the nominee for the district to thrive.

Mr Robert Kutin Jr., Central Regional chairman of the NPP, was present with other constituency and some District Chief Executives (DCEs) to witness the event.