Agona East NDC: Incumbent Chairman retains position

Mr Francis Kobena Baidoo, the Agona East incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman has retained his position at the constituency elections held at Nsaba in the Central Region.

He polled 473 votes as against 75 votes by Mr Samuel Oscar Mensah, the Constituency Secretary who contested for the chairmanship position.

The winners of the 24 other constituency executive positions were also declared.

The election should have been held on Saturday, October 22, but was postponed due to misunderstanding among the delegates concerning the printing of ballot papers which left a number of them stranded and disappointed

Mr Kwesi Ghartey, the Acting Central Regional Communication Director of the NDC who sworn in the elected officers, charged them to uphold the tenets and the integrity of the party.

He called for unity and understanding among the members of the party to ensure electoral victory in 2024.