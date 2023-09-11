Agona Nkum raises funds to climax 2023 Akwambo Festival

The chiefs and people of Agona Nkum in the Central Region have climaxed the 2023 Annual Akwambo Festival with a fund-raising ceremony in support of development projects in the area.

The projects include a library complex, computer laboratory, and the completion of a community centre.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Mprah Afful V, Omankrado of Nkum, said the projects were envisaged to improve the living standards of the people.

However, he expressed unhappiness that teachers at Nkum in the Agona West Municipality still used chalk to draw computers and accessories on the blackboard in their efforts to teach pupils the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) subject.

He said if the situation continued, pupils in the community would not be able to compete favourably with other colleagues in the cities in the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The Omankrado said the traditional authority was, therefore, poised to construct a computer laboratory to empower pupils and students in the area to study ICT with ease.

He cautioned the youth to be thrifty in their spending, especially during such festivals, in order to invest in profitable ventures to make life more comfortable for themselves and their families.

Mr. Paul Kofi Assan, a Swedru-based businessman, urged the youth, being the future leaders, to support all policies and programmes the traditional authority had initiated for the overall benefit of the area.

He donated an undisclosed amount of money to the Akwambo Planning Committee in support of the projects under construction.

Mrs. Cynthia Maamle Morrison, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, admonished the youth to desist from acts that may affect their future progress.

She said they must show respect to the elderly and unite because without unity and understanding development would elude the town.

“Education is the key to success, and you must prioritise it to ensure a better future,” she advised the youth.

Basic schools in the town had seen major infrastructure improvement by the construction of new classroom blocks and rehabilitation of existing structures to enhance teaching and learning, she said.

The MP donated 50 bags of cement, and one trip each of sand and stones to help with the completion of the community centre project.