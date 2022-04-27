Agona West Assembly mobilised total of GH¢1,839,939.39 in 2021

The Agona West Municipal Assembly mobilised a total of GHc1,839,939.39 in 2021 as against GHc1,568,751.93 in 2020, representing a growth of 17.28 per cent.

Mr Evans Addison Onomah Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, made this known when he addressed the third meeting of the Assembly at Swedru and said revenue mobilisation had never been easy, more so when people’s attitude towards their tax obligation had not been encouraging.

The MCE said the Assembly had seen significant performance in its internally generated funds over the last two years and had put in place measures, including a revenue mobilisation team, to improve it further.

The strategies the team adopted had started yielding positive results, he said, and plans were in place to replace the revenue structures in the municipality as the existing ones were weak.

The Assembly, in partnership with GIZ, was training personnel on the use of tablets for a new app to improve revenue mobilisation.

He said the total inflow of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to GHc414,131.11, representing 50 per cent of the second and third quarters of 2021.

The Assembly had put the funds into various infrastructure projects that had reached various stages of completion to enhance the living standards of the people including the construction of 10 inner roads in the Swedru Township and surrounding communities, he said.

Mr Coleman said a total number of 154 persons living with disability benefited from the disbursement of Disability Fund and about 70 new NHIS registration cards were issued to LEAP beneficiaries.

Twenty cases involving child maintenance and family reconciliation were successfully resolved during the year under review.

Mr Frank Yeboah, the Presiding Member, praised the members for their instrumentality in raising funds to procure food and other items for distribution to the various orphanage homes to support the upkeep of the children.