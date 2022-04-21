Agona West Assembly mobilises GhC1,839,939 in 2021

The Agona West Municipal Assembly was able to mobilise GhC1,839,939.39 in 2021 as against GhC 1,568, 751.93 in 2020, representing a growth of 17.28 per cent.

Mr Evans Addisson Onomah Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, made this known when he addressed the third session of the Eighth Ordinary Assembly Meeting held at Swedru in the Central Region.

He said the Assembly’s internally generated funds had seen significant year-on-year growth over the last two years, though revenue mobilisation had not been easy as people found it difficult to honour their tax obligations.

To improve the revenue generation, however, the Assembly had initiated measures such as putting together a revenue mobilisation team to complement the efforts of the revenue unit.

Mr Coleman said strategies adopted by the team had started yielding positive results and that plans were in place to remove the revenue barriers in the Municipality.

He said the Assembly, in partnership with GIZ, was training its revenue collectors on the use of a new app using tablets to facilitate their work.

The total inflow of District Assembly Common Fund for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to GhC414,131.11, representing 50 per cent of the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2021 Common Fund allocation, he said.

The Assembly has put the funds received from DACF into various physical infrastructure projects that had reached various stages of completion to enhance the living standards of the people.

Mr Coleman noted that part of the funds had also been used to construct 10 inner roads of the Swedru Township and other towns in the Municipality to speed up transportation of goods and services.

A total of 154 people living with disability benefited from the disbursement of the Disability Fund and about 70 new NHIS registration cards were issued to LEAP beneficiaries, he said.

Twenty cases involving child maintenance and family reconciliation were successfully resolved during the year under review.

MR Frank Yeboah, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, praised the members for their instrumentality to procure various food items among other things for distribution to various orphanages for the upkeep of the orphanages.