Agona West Assembly plants 100,000 trees to mark Green Ghana Day

The Agona West Municipal Assembly has planted assorted trees totalling 100, 000 as part of the activities marking the green Ghana day.

The trees were mahogany, wawa, odum, acacia, teak, Sarpaley, and coconuts.

School children from Agona West Municipal Assembly Basic schools took part in the tree planting exercise, where each child was given a tree to be planted and nurture till it grow at their various school campuses and homes.

The Authorities of the Agona West Municipal Assembly and officers of the Education Directorate would do strictly monitoring and evaluation to ensure safety and survival of the trees.

Mr Evans Onumah Coleman, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Municipality planted more than 10,000 assorted trees last year in the green Ghana day programme with 95 percent survival.

He charged the school children to take care of the trees planted in their schools and called on all to nurture the ones at various public places, government offices and others.

He said in 2022, the government targeted 20 million trees and this year 10 million trees have been planted nationwide as part of the green Ghana day programme aimed at resuscitating the Country’s forests and environment.

The MCE said the Agona West Assembly would leaders of engage Swedru sawmill on the need to collaborate with the forest officers to ensure that tees that are cut down were replanted.

He said this year’s green Ghana day, the Assembly decided to use school children especially basic level to inculcate tree planting in them so that they would value the key role trees play in order not subscribe to indiscriminate trees felling without replanting them.

The MCE said it was worrying that some Ghanaians were still cutting down trees without bother to replant them and called for an integrated approach to tackle the matter to its logical conclusion to salvage the national forest reserves and environmental degradation.

The MCE charged the school children to educate their parents on the need to preserve and protect trees in their environment.

He said trees play vital roles in human lives about oxygen, apart from that they also serve as wind belts.

The MCE, Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director, and Mr Bismark Ofei, Municipal Director of Education together planted symbolic trees to mark the day at Swedru National Vocational Training Institute campus.

Mr Ofei, said two years ago, government in its quest to salvage the environment, launched the green Ghana day to replenish depleted forests and degraded environment of the country.

He therefore urged the school children to take care of the trees, adding that the officers from the directorate together with the Municipal Assembly would monitor the trees to aid their survival.